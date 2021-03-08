'A new COVID mutation could erase gains made with the vaccine'

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, who heads up the Israeli Health Ministry’s public health services division, expressed cautious optimism Monday about the decline of the coronavirus in Israel, while also warning that new variants of COVID could lead to a new resurgence of the virus.

Speaking with Galei Tzahal radio Monday morning, Alroy-Preis said that the Health Ministry is particularly worried about the introduction of new variants of the coronavirus via travelers returning from abroad.

“We saw a serious level of infection from those returning from abroad. We opened up Ben-Gurion International Airport without a clear plan to improve enforcement. There’s a risk of bringing in a new variant which will set us back and nullify the gains from the vaccination program.”

Nevertheless, Alroy-Preis said she was cautiously optimistic about the infection rate ahead of the Passover holiday season.

“The infection situation is relatively stable. If it will continue like this, there’s no reason for limits during Passover.”

But, she added, Israel could find itself again suffering from high infection rates, despite the vaccines, if health regulations are not followed.

“The vaccine isn’t a bullet-proof vest. If we don’t continue to follow the rules, we are liable to go backwards.”