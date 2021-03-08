Women of the Wall clash with police and security guards at Kotel

Activists from the Women of the Wall organization gathered at the Western Wall Plaza in the Old City of Jerusalem Monday morning for a special prayer event marking International Women's Day.

The activists were joined by attorney Batya Kahana-Dror, a candidate for the Knesset on the Yisrael Beytenu list.

The group brought with them a Torah scroll for the alternative prayer group, in violation of local regulations.

Security guards working at the Western Wall Plaza and police officers barred the group from bringing in the Torah scroll to the plaza area. Following a confrontation between activists and security officials, police confiscated the Torah scroll.

Kahana-Dror blasted the plaza security guards, saying: "It is unbelievable that in such an important national site for the entire Jewish people, they stop a Jewish woman with a Torah scroll who is on her way to pray at the Western Wall, and prevent me from being able to pray at the Wall."