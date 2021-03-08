Gideon Levy: 'Haredim are the subjects of a witch hunt'

Haaretz journalist Gideon Levy on Monday morning spoke to Kan Moreshet about his article criticizing Uri Misgav's claims that the "Exceptions Committee" allowing Israelis to return during the time the skies were closed preferentially approved haredim.

"For years I have written positively about haredim, and each time I'm surprised to see the great happiness of the haredim, when someone on the outside takes their side," Levy said.

"It just shows me the depth of the hatred and incitement against them. There's a witch hunt out for haredim... There are entire sectors who live on the hatred of haredim, and the media which fans it.

"The haredim are not only the victim in this story," he added. "In their actions this year, they added no small amount to the hatred against them. But there are enough who express anger against them."

"We need to talk about the other side as well - that there is built-in hatred against them, because of their differences, which leads to excessive - and in some cases, also untrue - coverage of them."