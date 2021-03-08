India: Iranian Quds Force behind explosion near Israeli embassy

India’s central counterterrorism agencies have concluded that the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard was behind the explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi this past January, The Hindustan Times reported on Sunday.

According to the report, deliberate false-flag cyber markers were left by the perpetrators, pointing to the Islamic State as responsible for the blast, but the counterterror agencies are clear that the blast was part of the asymmetric warfare campaign being carried out by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against Israel.

“That the bomb was not of high intensity, with no human targets in mind was perhaps because the Iranians did not want to run afoul of a friendly nation like India. But the message was clear and the threat is real,” said a counterterror expert who asked not to be identified.

The report further said that, following the explosion, Indian agencies recovered a letter addressed to Israel’s ambassador to India Ron Malka, calling him a terrorist and devil from a terrorist nation.

Investigations into the contents of letter, the style of writing and exact spellings of those named, reveal that the missive was written by an Iranian, and possibly handed over by an agent under diplomatic cover, according to The Hindustan Times. The letter swore revenge for Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mehdhi Al Muhandis, both killed in a US drone attack in January 2020 in Baghdad, and Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was targeted in a car bomb attack in November 2020.

In 2012, an explosion hit an Israeli diplomat's car in New Delhi, seriously wounding his wife, Tal Yehoshua-Koren.