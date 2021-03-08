Edelstein: Coronavirus will stay with us for many years to come

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Sunday evening visited the cultural center in Bat Yam on the occasion of the reopening of cultural events as part of the third phase of the opening of the economy.

Speaking to Channel 12 News during the visit, he commented on the key issues related to the coronavirus crisis.

Edelstein maintained caution when assessing what will happen in the future, saying, "If we act correctly, we can definitely say that thanks to the vaccination campaign we will continue to live in the shadow of the coronavirus. We did not give coronavirus a knockout punch, but we can say that crises of the kind we have already experienced are behind us."

"Thanks to the vaccinated, we can afford to open things we hadn't thought of a few months ago," Edelstein continued. "It depends on the public itself. If we act wisely, we will not reach a fourth lockdown."

The Minister of Health expressed concern about the opening of Ben Gurion Airport as part of the third wave of relief. "We did it with a heavy heart, it endangers us very much. However, we cannot prevent citizens from coming to Israel to vote. "

Regarding the upcoming Passover holiday, Edelstein expressed hope that Israelis will be permitted to celebrate with their entire family. "With 5 million vaccinated, with the green pass and with the right behavior, we can celebrate."