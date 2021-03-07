Beaches to reopen after tar spill

The Ministry of Environmental Protection, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Interior today (Sunday) reopened some of the beaches affected by the disastrous tar spill in the Mediterranean last month.

The decision was made only after extensive testing returned normal levels of tar and cleaning operations were completed on the affected beaches.

Maariv reports that the beaches to be reopened are:

Galei Galil in Nahariyah

Argaman and Tmarim in Acco

Bat Galim, Hakarmel, and Dudu Zamir in Haifa

Nof Yam and Hasharon in Herzliyah

Tel Baruch in Tel Aviv

Lido, Oranim, Riveira, and the Aqueduct Beach in Ashdod

Delilah and the National Park beach in Askelon

The cleaning and monitoring activities continue on the remainder of the beaches and the Ministry of Environmental Protection has asked the public to stay away from those beaches not yet reopened. Authorities warn that there could still be deposits of tar on the seabed near the shallows and that the bathing season being not yet open, no one should be swimming at any public beach since there are no lifeguards.