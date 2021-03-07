Smotrich: 'I am happy with my running partners'

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, participated in the "Influencers Conference" on Channel 12, and opined that he was pleased with his decision to accept Itamar Ben-Gvir as a running mate.

"I am happy about our decision to take a responsible step for the right. As long as Ben-Gvir remains a legal member of the Knesset, he is a better choice than the infighting on the right that led to the last left-wing government.”

Smotrich said: "I did not ask Netanyahu’s approval for this alliance. I think he is happy about it, but I do not represent him - I represent the people’s trust in the government. At the same time, I refuse to accept a situation where the attorney general has more power than the Prime Minister.”

Smotrich rejects out of hand the possibility of alliance with Sa’ar and Lapid, saying ‘Religious Zionism will not turn its back on its partners on the right.’

A Mano Geva poll gives the Likud 29 seats, Yesh Atid 20, New Hope and Yamina 12, the Joint List 9, Shas 8, Yisrael Beiteinu, Labor, and UTJ 7, Blue and White 5, and Religious Zionism 4. Meretz and Ra’am remain below the threshold.