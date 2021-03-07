Judea & Samaria and Israeli security in the new Middle East

The Yesha Council, joined by Arutz Sheva, the Zionist Organization of America, MyIsrael, the Shiloh Policy Forum, the One Israel Fund, and Habithonistim - Israel's Defense and Security Forum hosted an online 'mega-event' Sunday evening, focusing on the importance of Judea and Samaria to Israel's security in the new Middle East.

The event features MK Naftali Bennett; ‏Miri Maoz-Ovadia; International Desk Director, Binyamin Regional Council, Brigadier General Amir Avivi (res.), Founder & CEO, Habithonistim IDSF - Israel's Defense & Security Forum; Att. Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, President, Shurat HaDin; Major General Jerry Gershon (res.), Habithonistim IDSF - Israel's Security & Defense Forum; Meir Buchnick, Adv., Deputy Director of Kohelet Policy Forum and a Senior Fellow in Shilo Policy Forum.