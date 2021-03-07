Smotrich campaigns for Yeshiva votes

Two weeks before the election, Rabbi Chaim Druckman, head of Bnei Akiva’s educational institutions, together with the chairman of religious Zionism, MK Bezalel Smotrich, began a campaign for Smotrich’s Religious Zionist party at religious Zionist yeshivas.

Hundreds of students from the Shavei Hevron yeshiva received the two with song and dance upon their arrival to the City of the Forefathers. From there, Rabbi Druckman and MK Smotrich continued to the Shirat Hevron seminary in Kiryat Arba and met with dozens of the seminary girls.

As part of the trip to religious Zionist institutions, MK Smotrich intends to traverse the State of Israel from north to south, and together with senior religious Zionist Rabbis will meet with thousands of students around the country just before their midterm vacation.

Rabbi Druckman spoke with the students at the Shavei Hevron Yeshiva and said, "We must make sure that the State of Israel is Jewish. We can decide that the State of Israel will be run as a Jewish state. Religious Zionism is the soul of the state. It is reflected in all areas of life and everything in the spirit of the Torah. Thank God, there are many religious Zionists on many lists, but today but we are not talking about individual members of other parties. We are talking about an entire list of religious Zionist representatives, and we must do whatever we can to see them succeed.”

The chairman of Religious Zionism, MK Bezalel Smotrich, added, "We began this morning's campaign at the Shavei Hevron Yeshiva of Religious Zionism led by the distinguished Rabbi Druckman. This is where everything comes together. The world of Torah, the world of great education with God's help, will mobilize for the success of religious Zionism in the upcoming elections and the establishment of a right-wing government that will do good for the people of Israel.

Yael Erali, CEO of the Midrashot Forum, said, "This is the beginning of a sacred undertaking.. The world of Torah for women owes a lot of thanks to Bezalel Smotrich. I am happy for the chance to thank him and to partner with him for this endeavor.”