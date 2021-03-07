Arab worker arrested for raping pregnant Jerusalem woman

An Arab resident of eastern Jerusalem was arrested recently on suspicion of raping a pregnant woman in her apartment.

The suspect, a 27-year-old resident of the capital, was arrested this past Friday, a week and a half after the victim filed a complaint with police, accusing him of raping her in her home.

According to a report by Yediot Aharanot, the suspect had been hired to move the victim’s furniture, and later to paint her apartment. The two met in a local supermarket.

The incident in question occurred on February 24th, police say, after the victim asked the suspect to leave her home.

The suspect reportedly insisted on gaining the victim’s agreement that he meet with her again.

After the suspect raped the victim, he called her, leaving threatening messages, recordings of which were submitted to investigators.

The victim filed the complaint with police the day of the attack.

Police located and arrested the suspect last Friday, and questioned him in connection with the incident.

The suspect claimed that the relations with the victim were consensual, and claimed that she filed a police complaint against him because he refused to drive her to the north.

Despite having a history of criminal behavior, including convictions for violent behavior and property crimes, the suspect’s attorney, Osama Halabi, claimed that the suspect has no criminal record.

“This is a young man without a criminal history,” said Halabi. “He is cooperating with investigators and gave his full testimony and has denied the claims against him. We are waiting for the police to investigate his version and to finish the investigation.”

The suspect was brought before a Jerusalem court, which extended his remand for thirty days.