Watch: Pope visits damaged Iraqi churches
Pope Francis currently visiting Christian centers damaged during ISIS onslaught, trying to bring hope, renewal to local communities.
Tags: ISIS Iraq Pope Francis
Pope Francis
Uri Lenz/POOL/Flash 90
