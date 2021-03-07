The plight of refugees in Syria

The war in Syria is in its final stages, the terrorist organization ISIS has been almost entirely defeated, but tens of thousands of refugees are still displaced.

65,000 of them are concentrated in the al-Hawl refugee camp, which also houses many ISIS widows and ISIS orphans - the wives and children of ISIS terrorists who were killed in combat, while carrying out a suicide bombing, or alternatively arrested by the Assad regime or by the other forces which operate against the terrorist organization.

A decline in the guard force and a lack of global interest in the camp have contributed to the breakout of chaos there.

The vast majority of those staying in the camp are women and children, but a few thousand men are there and are fighting among themselves over control of the entire camp.

There have been dozens of murders in the camp recently, and in the last month at least 16 people have been killed. 31 people have been killed there in the last two months.

Some were stabbed in broad daylight and others were murdered in the dead of night. Among those killed was a doctor from the human rights organization Doctors Without Borders, who was shot to death while sitting in his tent.

Following the murder, the organization announced the suspension of its activities in the camp, and other aid organizations that help local residents are also threatening to abandon the camp and its residents because they face overt and implicit threats and fear for the lives of volunteers and workers on the ground.

At the same time, the residents of the camp suffer from extremely poor living conditions. Just last week, six family members, including five children, were killed when their tent caught fire after a fire they lit to keep warm in the bitter cold spread and caused a deadly blaze. The other residents of the camp also use similar means of heating, putting their lives in danger.

Despite the appalling conditions and lawlessness, it does not appear that any solution will come soon. Most countries in the world prefer not to take back civilians who went to Syria and became active in ISIS, or children whose parents were terrorists in the service of the brutal Islamist organization. Syria itself has no interest in dismantling the refugee camp, nor do Iraq or other countries whose citizens are concentrated in the camp wish to get them back.