After 40 days of hunger strike, new clip: Here is the redemption by Harel Tal

As Elyashuv Har Shalom finishes hunger strike over death of Ahuviya Sandak, new clip features his words, music, performance by Harel Tal.

Tags: Song
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Harel Tal
Harel Tal
Yoel Aliwa



top