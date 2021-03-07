Is this contractor going too far?

Varna is a port city on Bulgaria’s coast, known for its rich history and summer entertainment attractions. But nestled in the heart of the city is a historically profound site, a living and breathing organism for the religious people living in Varna today. A synagogue, the only one in the city that came out of the holocaust unscathed and a modern symbol of perseverance for the Jewish people in Europe today.

But right now, the synagogue’s fate remains unknown.

For reasons unstated, the Bulgarian government has given permission to a local contractor to purchase the synagogue and to turn it into something terrible: A casino.

We don’t need to educate our readers on the terrible things that happen in entertainment attractions of the gambling variety. The place that used to be a source of holiness will be turned into a source of terrible impurity.

Amazingly, the synagogue that has survived so much might still have another chance: The contractor has been persuaded not to turn it into a casino on his condition that the community raise enough funds to purchase the building from him.

Right now, so much is at stake. The only synagogue in this European city will be lost to a terrible fate or it will continue to be a place of worship and strength for religious Jews across Bulgaria for generations to come.

Donors will have the merit of allowing every word of prayer to be uttered in Bulgaria by thousands of Jews every day. Click here to help the Jewish community Bulgaria save their synagogue before it’s too late.