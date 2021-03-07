New York movie theaters reopen after a year

Cinemas and movie theaters in New York reopened for the first time in a year on Friday. The theaters were permitted to open at a reduced capacity as New York eases coronavirus restrictions.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that theaters will be permitted to hold 50 people or operate at 25% capacity, whichever number is larger depending on the size of the theater. Viewers will be required to keep their masks on throughout the duration of the film.

Meanwhile, authorities in California have announced that Disneyland and other amusement parks will be able to reopen their gates at redu8ced capacity starting April 1st. This is after they had been closed for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parks and stadiums in California will open with significant crowd limits, between 15% and 35% of routine visitor numbers. In the first phase only California residents will be allowed to enter and everyone will be required to wear masks.

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in response to the decision to reopen the parks: “We are encouraged that theme parks now have a path toward reopening this spring, getting thousands of people back to work and greatly helping neighboring businesses and our entire community. With responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world, we can’t wait to welcome our Guests back and look forward to sharing an opening date soon.”