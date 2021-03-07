Gafni: State should apologize to Rabbi Kanievsky

United Torah Judaism chairman MK Moshe Gafni criticized the state's neglect of the education system during the Channel 12 News conference Sunday morning.

"The government was wrong when it did not put education first, it should apologize to Rabbi Kanievsky," Gafni told Oded Ben-Ami.

During the interview, Gafni was also asked about his party's use of parts of the "Ulpan Shishi" investigation into the Ben Gurion Airport Exceptions Committee in its election videos.

"The focus is on the haredim only when it comes to violations, but we turn to MK Yaakov Tessler as we turn to everyone and we help," MK Gafni explained.

Gafni attacked the criticism of the haredi sector with regard to coronavirus morbidity morbidity. "Initially there was indeed a high morbidity in the haredi sector, but an unparalleled injustice has been done to the haredi community."