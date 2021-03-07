Sa'ar warns: If Bennett gets 1 more seat Netanyahu has government

New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar spoke at a Channel 12 News conference amidst his party's decline in the polls.

"The change is in jeopardy. We stand on the brink of 60-60. One more mandate for Bennett and Netanyahu can form a government, which we don't want to see," Sa'ar said.

Saar attacked the words of Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz on the investigation against Israel in The Hague: "These are very serious matters, the decision of The Hague is a politicization of the international court and comes to harm the most threatened country in the world and our right to live in Israel."

"Horowitz cannot join the government I will lead, because he will not accept its basic lines - a bitter war against The Hague's decision," said the New Hope chairman.

Saar promised: "Everything will be done to prevent a fifth election; we are not disqualifying anyone, unlike Netanyahu, whose only option is the haredim."

"We did not decide to go with the haredim or with Lieberman. We do not rule out anyone. If there is a possibility of partnership with the haredi parties - it will be in a completely different way. This is the problem with Netanyahu - his fear of making decisions," he said.

A poll of conducted by Mano Geva and published at the conference revealed that the Likud receives 29 seats, Yesh Atid - 20, New Hope - 12, Yamina - 12, the Joint List - 9, Shas - 8, Yisrael Beyteinu - 7, United Torah Judaism - 7, Blue and White - 5 and Religious Zionism - 4.