Shnerb family at court: Convey message of severity, deterrence

The military court in Mahane Ofer will this morning, Sunday, give the verdict in the case of the terrorist Khaled Kued, who was convicted of not preventing the murder of Rina Shnerb.

As part of the settlement, the terrorist admitted to membership in a terrorist organization (the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine) and failure to prevent an offense in knowing of the intention of his friend, Qassem Shibli, to carry out an attack at "Danny Spring" and not reporting it.

In the terrorist attack carried out by Shibli (along with other terrorists), teen Rina Shnerb was killed, and her father and brother were seriously injured.

Despite the many elements of severity, the military prosecution presented the court with a very lenient plea bargain in which it sought to impose on Kued only 20 months of actual imprisonment and another partial activation of the suspended sentence from his previous conviction, such that he would serve a total of 24 months of actual imprisonment.

The Shnerb family arrived at the military court this morning with the aim of expressing strong opposition to the plea bargain and the hope that the court will significantly increase the severity of the terrorist's sentence.