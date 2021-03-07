Shasha-Biton: Only Sa'ar can form a government

The chairman of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee, MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, number 2 in the New Hope party, addressed the third stage of the exit from the winter coronavirus lockdown in an interview with 103FM radio this morning.

"I would have opened the economy but in a much more careful and responsible way and not in the last minute as we saw yesterday. All this conduct, the entire time, is political," said Shasha-Biton.

On the possibility that her party will sit in the coalition under Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, she said, "This will not be a possibility because he cannot form a government. We see that the largest number of seats belongs to the right, so only those to the right of the map will be able to form a government. Lapid is not acceptable to the right and Bennett is not to the left. Only Gideon Sa'ar is acceptable to both of them. "