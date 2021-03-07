Launch of Passover.com is Reinventing the Passover Shopping Experience

Last year, shopping for Passover was transformed as people faced the challenges of COVID-19. Many retailers pivoted to ecommerce and the percentage of people comfortable shopping for food online skyrocketed. This year, Passover.com is launching for a reimagined Passover shopping experience- an online store that is geared specifically for 100% kosher for Passover shopping.

Normally, getting your Passover food involves schlepping from store to store, looking for all the products on your list.

For those who live outside major Jewish population centers, it can be even harder to find everything you need.

Passover 2021 is going to be different.

For the first time, there is going to be an online store exclusively dedicated to the Passover shopping experience. You can order with confidence and ease, without having to check labels or worry that you’ll accidentally get a non-Passover product.

Passover.com Passover Essentials

This year in particular, the online store will provide a great service for people who are trying to avoid extra trips to the grocery store for the sake of COVID-safety.

"I'm excited about the transformational potential of Passover.com," says Daniel Lysak, Passover.com’s Ecommerce Director. "It will make people's lives so much easier and streamline their preparation process for this important Jewish holiday, especially in areas where access to a diverse assortment of kosher food is limited."

From cooking and baking supplies to matzo and grape juice, from matzah ball mix to macaroons, you can check off your shopping list well in advance, in one shopping session. We’ve gathered a collection of high-quality items from a wide assortment of brands.

Another great feature on the site- we’ve included a recipe collection so you can plan your menu along with your shopping list.

Best of all, for any order over $100, you get a FREE 5-lb box of matzah!

Passover.com also offers a Seder Essentials Kit, where you can order your Seder supplies in ONE click. And don’t miss the “Sweets and Treats” ultimate gift box, sure to delight anyone you want to gift this Passover.

No matter where you live in the US, don’t worry, Passover.com ships nationally.

The site launched on February 10, 2021. Visit the store today and start shopping!

Make Passover.com your Passover shopping destination this year and we’ll deliver your Passover groceries right to your door.