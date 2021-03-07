Labor chairwoman: Rabin would not sit with Netanyahu

Labor Party chairwoman Merav Michaeli said in an interview on Channel 12 News on Saturday night that the Blue and White party should quit the election campaign because "the party does not represent anything."

Responding to the fact that Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz compared himself to Yitzhak Rabin, Michaeli said that "Yitzhak Rabin would not sit with Netanyahu who has three indictments." She added, "Gantz says he will not sit with Netanyahu from within the Netanyahu government. There will be no defectors in the Labor Party."

At the start of the interview, Michaeli said that she does not regret not uniting with Meretz, which is below the electoral threshold in recent polls. "[Meretz chairman] Nitzan [Horowitz] announced in advance that Meretz would run alone," she replied.

"I have already said that Meretz is an important party and it will pass the threshold. I am responsible for the Labor Party, and it is Blue and White who need to quit because they do not represent anything," said Michaeli.