Gantz: Bennett could be Prime Minister, he serves the people of Israel well

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Saturday that he thought Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett would be a suitable candidate to serve as Prime Minister.

"Bennett is a worthy person who serves the people and the State of Israel in a good way, according to his perception. It should be remembered that he is deeply rooted in the right and has very right-wing political views," Gantz said.

"I will wait for the results of the election and I will support anyone who has 61 seats and who is not Netanyahu. Bennett can be Prime Minister and he has gained experience in recent years but I disagree with him on many things. I will support any direct government that will preserve democracy and is not a Netanyahu-led government," he added.

Gantz made the remarks in response to a report by Sefi Ovadia of Channel 13 News, according to which the center bloc is seriously considering the possibility of agreeing to a situation in which Bennett will serve first as Prime Minister in a rotation agreement for a period of one year.

The report said that this possibility is being examined among the members of the bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu, as part of preparations for the day after the election. This would occur in the event that Netanyahu's bloc succeeds in raking in 61 seats (including those of Yamina), and would be in an attempt to entice Bennett to join a government to replace Netanyahu and not to form a right wing-haredim government with him.