Coronavirus carrier speeds down highway

Israeli law enforcement on Route 40 near the Lehavim Junction on Friday noticed a private vehicle driving unusually fast, 32 kilometers per hour (19.9 mph) above the speed limit.

The driver, 22, was found to be a resident of the southern Bedouin city of Rahat.

In addition, the Health Ministry system confirmed him to be a coronavirus carrier, legally required to remain in quarantine.

The young driver received a fine for speeding, and was ordered to appear for an interrogation on suspicion of doing an act which may spread a contagious disease, in accordance with Israeli law.

Under Israeli law, someone who negligently does an action which can spread a dangerous disease can be sentenced to three years in prison. Intentionally spreading a dangerous disease carries a seven-year prison sentence.