26 dead of coronavirus since Friday

A total of 3,716 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Israel on Friday, Israel's Health Ministry reported Saturday night.

On Friday, 105,467 coronavirus tests were done, and 3.6% of test results received were positive.

There are 40,565 active cases of coronavirus around the country, with 505 in coronavirus hotels, just under 2,000 hospitalized, and the rest quarantining at home.

Of the 1,095 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized, 710 are in serious condition and 234 are on ventilators. So far, 5,856 people have died of coronavirus, including 18 on Friday and eight on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, the Israeli government approved a loosened list of restrictions, allowing many venues to reopen following the January lockdown.