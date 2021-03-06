'Poll of Polls': PM Netanyahu can form narrow coalition of 61 MKs

A new poll by The Madad and Kan News showed both top parties gaining strength.

The "Poll of Polls" showed that the average number of Knesset seats won by the right-haredi bloc is 61.

Likud would receive 30 seats, Yesh Atid 20, New Hope 13, and Yamina 12.

The Joint Arab List would receive nine Knesset seats, Yisrael Beytenu and Sephardic-haredi Shas eight apiece, and Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism would receive seven seats.

Labor would win five seats, and Religious Zionism and Blue and White would each win four.

Kan News analyst Shmuel Rosner noted that the numbers show an "anxious average," and that the more recent polls are very inconsistent, but show that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would be able to form a coalition.

Last week, another "Poll of Polls" showed a narrow win for the anti-Netanyahu bloc, which would win 62 seats.