Will Naftali Bennett be prime minister in rotation?

Senior sources on the center-left camp have admitted that they are seriously considering the option of allowing Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett to serve as the first prime minister in a rotation deal, for a period of one year, News 13 reported.

According to the report, this option is being examined among those aiming to replace Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, as part of the preparations for the day after the elections.

The plan assumes that Netanyanu's bloc wins at least 61 Knesset seats, including those of Yamina, and is an attempt to seduce Bennett into joining a government to replace Netanyahu, instead of agreeing to form a government composed of right-wing and haredi parties.

The most recent poll from News 13 showed the Likud winning 27 Knesset seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 19. In that poll, Yamina and New Hope won 11 seats each.

The poll gave Netanyahu's bloc 46 Knesset seats, and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 59 Knesset seats. Ra'am, which broke off from the Joint Arab List and has not ruled out either side, was projected to win four Knesset seats.