Meretz MK doesn't rule out Bennett or Liberman

Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg on Friday would not rule out being part of a government with Yamina, headed by Naftali Bennett, and Yisrael Beytenu, headed by Avigdor Liberman.

“We are prepared to make compromises,” Zandberg told Kan 11 News in an interview. "We will not be in a government of annexation and the Overrule Clause, but we will definitely be in a government where we will make compromises but will be able to realize some of our values.”

Zandberg also reacted to a poll which was released on Thursday and which found that Meretz does not pass the electoral threshold.

"I do not imagine that we will have to quit the race. We are appalled by the chance that Kahana's representative will be in the Knesset but that Shulamit Aloni’s representative will not,” she said, in reference to the candidacy of Otzma Yehudit.

In Zandberg’s estimation, her party's low polling numbers among the Arab public is related to the fact that the election campaign in the sector has not yet begun.

