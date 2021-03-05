Top health official: The coronavirus is still here

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, the head of the public health services division of Israel's Health Ministry, on Friday disputed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s assertion that Israel has overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Netanyahu made the comments in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

"The coronavirus is still with us and we are dealing with it," Alroy-Preis said in an interview with Channel 12 News.

"I really hope that with the tremendous vaccination campaign we are in, we will see a change in trends and I hope we will start living alongside the virus," she added. "We at the Ministry of Health are taking it very seriously, including with very strict guidelines to open things up in a tiny way, and a very close follow-up on the numbers of cases in all sorts of frameworks like education frameworks etc. So we are following it very seriously, there is still a pandemic here that needs to be addressed."

Asked about the possibility of yet another lockdown during the holiday of Passover, Alroy-Preis replied, "I hope there will be no restrictions. We're talking about it only if there is no choice and there is an increase in the number of cases. Right now we are seeing stable numbers, they are not great because there are still thousands of new cases a day. What really gives hope is the number of patients in critical and serious condition, and that's thanks to the vaccine."

"If the trend continues, I think we can celebrate Passover better. I'm worried about what happened on Purim with the gatherings, we are not yet seeing the results of this. I hope we did not have a happy Purim and a sad Passover."

