Will Biden prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons?

Israel has begun openly warning Iran against becoming a nuclear power.

For the first time in Israel's history, the head of the IDF has made public statements about the threat of a nuclear armed Iran.

Jay Shapiro thinks this is the right time to put as much pressure as possible on the US administration to prevent it from going back to the previous nuclear deal, which was very bad.

In the wake of the Abraham Accords, the moderate Arab states can also be recruited to back Israel's position on this issue, because weakening Iran is a common interest.