In this packed program, Walter ask why does Prime Minister Netanyahu not keep his promises? And should he be granted immunity from prosecution?

Hear: Why Walter believes that we are living in times similar to those of the 1930s in Germany.

In this age of gender equality, should we have more women rabbis and also play music at prayer services as per Psalms 150 and 33?

Plus: An interview with the multifaceted singer, actor, social activist, the late Theodor Bikel z"l.

The: Annual Congress of the World Union of Jewish Students.

And more.