Biden reopened “concentration camps” for migrant children. Where are our liberals?

The Washington Post reports that Biden has reopened a facility for illegal migrants in Texas, which can accommodate up to 700 children. These are the same structures used by Trump to detain unaccompanied minors who entered the United States illegally and minors temporarily separated from their parents.

The Democrats immediately collided with reality. Where to put them? In what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez once called "concentration camps".

Unaccompanied minors enjoy special protection under the Immigration Act which prohibits the government from deporting them. They need to be sent to shelters where the government takes care of them until they can find a suitable sponsor, typically a family member or friend of the family living in the United States. Of course, many of these facilities were opened under Barack Obama, which led Trump to ask Biden in a televised debate: "Who built the cages, Joe?". Time Magazine did a cover that went viral, with Trump and a baby boy.

Thousands of unaccompanied migrant children have made their way to the southwestern border in recent weeks and taken to shelters across the country, prompting complaints that Biden is returning to one of the Trump administration's most controversial practices: the prolonged detention of migrant children. Over the past week, border patrols have intercepted more than 2,000 migrant children traveling without adults, some as young as 6 years old.

Last week, Biden reopened a temporary shelter in Carrizo Springs, a shelter which had suffered a barrage of criticism from liberals under Trump and was closed in July 2019 after the number of children at the border dropped dramatically. Biden also reopened the center for migrant children in Homestead, Florida, shown in 2019, which inspectors had deemed in unsuitable condition and denounced by the press around the world.

Biden has just received a briefing that 20,000 beds are urgently needed for the influx of migrant children that is arriving.

When it was Trump who used this temporary measure that was actually first implemented by Obama, liberal Jewish journalist Rachel Maddow burst into tears live on MSNBC.

“What is Biden doing differently on the border?” The BBC asked. Nothing, only now there are no cameras playing the political bass drum.

And the Democrats' first decisions to undo Trump's policy of firmness on immigration in a month created havoc at the border. A paper today circulates among the volunteers in the centers for migrant children: "Diapers necessary everywhere.".

Where are our brave liberal media?