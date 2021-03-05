Miracle in Marseille

A man armed with a knife attempted on Friday morning to enter a Jewish school and a kosher supermarket in Marseille, France.

Police officers gained control of the suspect and arrested him.

The attempted attack occurred around 8:15a.m., when the suspect, armed with a knife, arrived at the Yavneh school, and was distanced from there by security personnel.

Afterwards, the suspect entered a nearby kosher supermarket, but security guards succeeded in overpowering him before he could cause harm.

No one was injured.

During these events, students at the school were locked in their classrooms.

French police increased their presence near Jewish institutions in the city.

The suspect has been arrested and an investigation opened.

Jewish Agency Chairman Yitzhak Herzog responded: "The anti-Semitism and danger to Jews' lives did not end with the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, which paralyzed the world. Today's attempt to carry out a terror attack in the city of Marseille, France, is a warning light that anti-Semitism is occurring under the surface and just waiting to burst out with the end of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on travel in countries around the world."