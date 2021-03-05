Brooklyn patrol founder arrested on sexual misconduct charges

A founder of a Jewish patrol group in Brooklyn is facing federal sexual misconduct charges stemming from a 2017 case in which he was charged with the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Jacob Daskal, 62, was arrested and charged Thursday with inciting a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity and transporting a minor for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity.

The charges brought by the US Attorney’s Office were related to the same victim, according to the New York Daily News, but also included activities that occurred in Chicago as well as upstate New York. They fall outside the jurisdiction of the Brooklyn District Attorney, which charged Daskal with rape and sexual abuse among other crimes in 2018.

In light of the federal charges, the ones brought by the Brooklyn District Attorney are expected to be dropped, according to a law enforcement source.

Daskal, who is among the founders of the Borough Park Shomrim, allegedly groomed the teen for sex in 2017 between August and November. According to the US Attorney’s Office, the relationship began in Brooklyn and continued at Daskal’s home in upstate South Fallsburg.

When the girl moved to Chicago in October 2017, Daskal texted and Skyped with her and requested that she pose nude in photos and on video chats. The following month, Daskal is alleged to have traveled to Chicago to bring the girl to a hotel room, where he engaged in sexual activity with her.

Daskal was still at the helm of the Shomrim, one of a number of Orthodox patrol groups with close ties to local police, during the period when he was alleged to have been abusing the victim.