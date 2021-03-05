Tzohar Chair Rabbi David Stav: 'Unvaccinated rabbis won't be assigned to conduct weddings'

“The last thing we would want is that weddings which should be defined by holiness and a sense of family should serve to help spread the virus,” said Rabbi David Stav, who chairs Tzohar.

The organization, which also facilitates premarital counselling, also asked that unvaccinated bridal counsellors should not hold in-person meetings.

“We know that in the coming days and weeks we'll be blessed to see a large increase in the number of weddings. By taking the proper precautions and abiding by the Health Ministry regulations, we can make sure that these events will be ones of only happiness and health,” Rabbi Stav said.