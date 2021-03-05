Talking Parsha: So when was the real Matan Torah?

When we think of Matan Torah (the giving of the Torah), we often picture a glorious moment with thunder and lightning, the nation all standing together around the mountain, Moshe (Moses) receiving the miraculous Luchot (Tablets) and bringing them down to Am Yisrael (the Children of Israel).

But those images all belong to the first Luchot, the ones that ended up being shattered by Moshe in to pieces at the bottom of the mountain.

However, when we seek to find a description of the time when we really received the Luchot, we can barely find a description of what should of been a dramatic moment, when Moshe finally brings us the Luchot, the ones, that this time, actually stayed with us for generations.

So when was the real Matan Torah? Why is this dramatic moment so undramatically described?