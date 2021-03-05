Watch: Ambassador Erdan greets the Washington Wizards

Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the UN, Gilad Erdan, recorded a special video greeting which was played at the Washington Wizards’ Jewish Heritage Night.

“Jewish heritage and basketball may not be the most obvious pairing at first glance, but if you study Jewish heritage you know it is both rich and empowering, teaching us about the importance of unity and working together to get the best results,” he said.

“Team work always wins,” added Erdan. Turning to Israeli NBA player Deni Avdija, he said, “Seeing you on the court representing Israel is truly heartwarming. I wish you and the team the best of luck tonight and for the rest of the season.