The Golden Calf and the tyranny of time

This week’s powerful Torah reading of Ki Tisa features so many concepts that speak to man’s perennial search for a true and meaningful relationship with the Creator, even as he grapples with his own limited humanity.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman explore the universal meaning of the horrendous Golden Calf episode and it implications for contemporary man, and share knowledge and insight in the wide array of connected topics in our parasha that have great meaning for all true spiritual seekers, such as repentance, humility, G-d’s Divine attributes of mercy….and the secret of the Temple's copper laver, which is all about washing away yesterday.

And just why did Moses break the original tablets, anyway? Tune in and be amazed.