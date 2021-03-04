Giuliani banned on YouTube

Social media giant YouTube has placed a two-week ban on former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Giuliani announced Thursday.

In a tweet Thursday evening, Giuliani wrote that YouTube has temporarily blocked his channel, citing an "in-video-sponsorship" included on the channel's videos.

"(1) YouTube has put a 2-week ban on my channel due to an in-video sponsorship we’ve used for over 5 months. In the same hour they took down 23 episodes, they took down episodes from BACK in December that “violated” their presidential election policy."

"(2) Quite peculiar YouTube is raising these concerns with my channel now as this is not a new sponsor nor are my episodes concerning the election recent uploads."

The ban comes just days after YouTube suspended Giuliani's channel, claiming it was in violation of the company's ban on what it considers election "misinformation".

The suspension Monday was the second strike against Giuliani's channel in the last 90 days.

"We have clear Community Guidelines that govern what videos may stay on YouTube, which we enforce consistently, regardless of speaker," a YouTube spokeswoman said in a statement earlier this week. "We removed content from the Rudy W. Giuliani channel for violating our sale of regulated goods policy, which prohibits content facilitating the use of nicotine, and our presidential election integrity policy."