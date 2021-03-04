Orin's miracle

Orin Raz, a 17-year-old resident of the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood of Jerusalem, was hospitalized at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in very serious condition with multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome.

Orin had contracted the coronavirus in January 2021 and recovered from the disease without experiencing any symptoms. A month afterwards she began to suffer from symptoms such as fever, muscle aches and severe abdominal pain, leading to heart problems.

The symptoms, which the medical staff were familiar with after treating 15 other children with similar symptoms, were consistent with the phenomenon of multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome which affects children and adolescents who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Dr. Rebecca Brooks, director of the pediatric intensive care unit at Hadassah, says that after several days of hospitalization in very serious condition, Orin has made remarkable progress and is already a candidate to be released home.

'Orin's situation is much better today. The condition of the heart has returned to normal, the blood tests show a marked improvement, the color has returned to her face and we are so happy that the recovery is good and fast and we are waiting to say goodbye to her so she can go home."

Dr. Brooks said: "When Orin came here in a very serious situation - she could not stand on her feet. I promised her that we would do everything to make her recover and I said I believe that in a week or so her condition will improve, and here she is today on the road to full recovery."