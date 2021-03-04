Saudi sources: We would prefer Netanyahu over Lapid
Sources close to the Saudi royal family say they admire Netanyahu and agree with his policies on Iran, fearful Yair Lapid may take over.
Salman King of Saudi Arabia
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelSaudi sources: We would prefer Netanyahu over Lapid
Saudi sources: We would prefer Netanyahu over Lapid
Sources close to the Saudi royal family say they admire Netanyahu and agree with his policies on Iran, fearful Yair Lapid may take over.
Salman King of Saudi Arabia
Reuters
top