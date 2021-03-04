Prof. Eran Segal: Nearly 90% of Israeli adults vaccinated against coronavirus

Professor Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute of Science on Thursday morning reported that 87% of Israelis over age 16 have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

A total of 349,000 (5.5%) in the general sector have recovered from coronavirus, and 2,653,000 (42%) are at least one week after the first dose of the vaccine, with 719,000 (11%) at least two weeks after the second dose and 430,000 (6.8%) up to two weeks after the second dose of the vaccine.

Another 615,000 (10%) are neither recovered from nor vaccinated against coronavirus. There are 1,551,000 (25%) children under 16 among the general sector's population.

The sector with the lowest vaccination rates is the Arab sector, in which just 64% of the population has either recovered from coronavirus or received the first dose of the vaccine.

In this sector, 126,000 (7%) are recorded as recovering from coronavirus, and 301,000 (17%) received the first dose of the vaccine at least a week ago. Another 156,000 (8.6%) are over two weeks after their second dose of the vaccine, and 197,000 (11%) are up to two weeks after their second dose.

Among haredim, 72% of those over 16 have either recovered from the virus or received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

A total of 191,000 (20%) of haredim recovered from coronavirus, and 132,000 (14%) received the first dose of the vaccine at least one week ago. Another 55,000 (5.7%) are at least two weeks after their second dose of the vaccine, and 36,000 (3.8%) are up to two weeks after their second vaccine.

A full 158,000 (17%) of haredim neither recovered from coronavirus nor received the vaccine. The sector has 381,000 (40%) children under age 16.