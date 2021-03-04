Less than 700 coronavirus patients in serious condition

Israel's Health Ministry on Thursday morning published data showing that 4,143 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Wednesday, out of 82,670 test results received, for a 5.2% positivity rate.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 791,319 Israelis have contracted the virus, and 5,815 have died from it.

There are currently 42,276 active coronavirus cases around the country. Most of those infected are quarantining at home, but 569 are in coronavirus hotels.

A total of 1,149 coronavirus patients are hospitalized around Israel, among them 699 who are in serious condition, 261 who are in critical condition, and 224 on ventilators.

So far, 4,859,948 Israelis have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 3,576,379 have received their second dose as well.