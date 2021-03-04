Moshe Gafni: 'We won't join coalition without solution to Supreme Court conversion ruling

MK Moshe Gafni, chairman of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, on Thursday morning said that his party will insist on a solution for the Supreme Court's ruling on conversion, forcing Israel to accept Reform and Conservative "conversions."

Speaking with Galei Zahal, Gafni said: "We will not enter a coalition in which there won't be a legislative solution for the situation that the Supreme Court decided. We will request to amend the law."

"Judaism has a very clear book of laws. Even the 'Society of Beer Drinkers' has rules and if you don't keep to those rules you can't join their Society.

"Reformists are the only society in the world in which any non-Jew can join them the moment their 'rabbi' decides that they are Jews," he added.

Regarding his party's campaign ad, which shows a dog wearing a kippah (skullcap) and tallit (prayer shawl), Gafni said: "If I would have made the video of the dogs, I would have made it worse and photographed the Sudanese from south Tel Aviv, who explain how the Reformists are trying to convert them. You can't hide the truth. The Reformists have made bar mitzvahs for their dogs, and they are the ones comparing people to dogs."