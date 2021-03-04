House of Representatives cancels session due to 'security threat'

The US House of Representatives has canceled its Thursday session after receiving information about a possible security threat at the Capitol, USA Today reported on Wednesday.

The United States Capitol Police said they were aware of a “possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group,” and a notice sent to all congressional offices said the agency was bolstering its security presence on Capitol Hill.

March 4, which is Thursday’s date, has been highlighted by QAnon as the “true inauguration day” for former President Donald Trump. It is the date presidents were inaugurated on until 1937.

"We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers," Capitol Police said, according to USA Today.

The Senate has not announced plans to discontinue its Thursday session.

The House moved its remaining votes for the week to Wednesday night to avoid putting lawmakers at risk on Thursday. The House will vote on a police reform bill named for George Floyd on Wednesday instead.

The threat comes two months after the deadly attack on the Capitol on the day Congress certified results of the 2020 presidential election.

Former US President Donald Trump has been accused of inciting the January 6 riots on the Capitol, though the Senate acquitted Trump of charges of “inciting insurrection” leading to the riots. While the vote was 57-43 in favor of conviction, it was 10 shy of the supermajority needed.

The NAACP and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) recently sued Trump in connection with the riots. The lawsuit alleges that Trump incited the Capitol riot in violation of a Reconstruction Era law commonly referred to as the Ku Klux Klan Act.

On Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that officials have classified the January 6 attack on the US Capitol as domestic terrorism.