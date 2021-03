Then Tabernacle, Now the Land Then the Tabernacle, Now the Land (Ki Tisa 2021) Baruch Gordon discusses the campaign in Ki Tisa (Exodus Chap. 30) for the building materials to construct the Tabernacle and Sanctuary, and tells how we can participate in like construction today. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

By INN The modern Mishkan in Shilo Baruch Gordon discusses the campaign to raise funds for building the Tabernacle in Exodus 30 (Parshat Ki Tisa), and tells how we can participate in like construction today in the original Bet El, Israel. Visit: Israel Empowered



top