The never ending battle against Jew hatred

As an Iraqi war veteran and JAG Corps officer in the US Army Reserve, Elan Carr saw the country from which his family was exiled (after over 2 millennia) from a very different perspective than a helpless Jew.

Uniquely suited to leadership, Carr was the White House Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism until last month’s change of administration.

He discusses with Eve Harow the scourge of Jew-hatred in its many forms and how he’s continuing to be involved in fighting mankind’s oldest plague.

From campuses to everyday settings and especially on the internet, this evil is morphing its language and tactics with frightening alacrity.