Pro-Israel blogger: ICC prosecutor is 'stacking the deck'

Pro-Israel blogger Elder of Ziyon pointed out Wednesday that despite all her assurances that the ICC will conduct its investigation into alleged war crimes "independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor," Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is "stacking the deck."

The blogger noted that while the prosecutor said the investigation would cover alleged crimes from June 13, 2014, the Israeli youths Eyal Yifrach, Gil-ad Shaer, and Naftali Fraenkel. were kidnapped and murdered on June 12, 2014.

"The ICC is deliberately excluding their kidnapping and murders from being investigated. It begins with Israel's response to that horrible event," the blogger wrote in a post.

"Does that sound objective, 'without fear or favor'? Does that sound like an investigation that will 'cover all facts and evidence relevant to an assessment of whether there is individual criminal responsibility under the Statute'? Does that sound like the ICC's 'central concern must be for the victims of crimes, both Palestinian and Israeli'?

"This is a kangaroo court, and its own words prove it to be so," the post concluded.