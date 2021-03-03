

Erdan: ICC decision is an attack on democracies everywhere Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and to the UN, responds to the ICC Prosecutor Desicion Ambassador Gilad Erdan ,

Flash 90 Gilad Erdan The distorted decision by the International Criminal Court prosecutor is an attack on democracies everywhere.



It rewards global terror groups and undermines the ability of democracies to defend themselves and protect innocent civilians.



It bolsters Palestinian rejectionism and totally eliminates the prospect of peace with Israel.



By making this decision just before her tenure ends the prosecutor proves that she is driven by hatred and shows her obsession with going after Israel.



She turns a blind eye to the most vicious regimes around the world, who commit heinous war crimes, yet chooses to focus on the democratic state of Israel, which defends its citizens from indiscriminate rocket attacks by terror groups," he said.



We will continue working together with the American administration against this shameful decision.



