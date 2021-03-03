Wizz Air launches three new flight routes between Israel and Greece

Wizz Air has announced the launch of three new flight routes between Israel and Greece.

Tickets are already available on the airline's site and app, and prices begin at 199 shekel ($60.53).

The flights will fly between Tel Aviv and Rhodes, Crete (Heraklion), and Santorini during the period from June to September, offering attractive prices for both the summer and the Jewish holiday season.

The Rhodes-Tel Aviv route will being operating on June 10, and there will be one weekly flight. The flights to Crete and Santorini will begin operating on June 15 and will operate three and two flights per week, respectively.

Paulina Gosk, Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: "The decision came naturally, after the tourism agreement was signed between Israel and Greece. Thanks to the addition of new routes to Israel, we offer tourists more options for visiting the picturesque islands of Greece. As with all of its flights, Wizz Air will ensure that protocols for hygiene precautions are implemented, to ensure the health and safety of its passengers."

Passengers will also be able to add the Wizz Flex option to their tickets. This option will allow both the date and destination of tickets to be changed, regardless of the reason for the change.