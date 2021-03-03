Attack on US army base in Iraq comes days before Pope's arrival
AllAbout News reported a rocket barrage of US airbase in Iraq, just 2 days ahead of the Pope's first arrival in the country.
US drone attack on convoy carrying Soleimani
iStock
|
MainAll NewsMiddle EastAttack on US army base in Iraq comes days before Pope's arrival
Attack on US army base in Iraq comes days before Pope's arrival
AllAbout News reported a rocket barrage of US airbase in Iraq, just 2 days ahead of the Pope's first arrival in the country.
US drone attack on convoy carrying Soleimani
iStock
top